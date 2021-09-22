Kansas Education Commissioner announces middle schooler died of COVID-19

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson announced Wednesday that a Kansas middle school student has died from Covid-19. The commissioner disclosed the student’s death during a Safer Classrooms Workgroup Zoom meeting.

“I was just informed… that we did have a student, a middle school student, pass away of COVID just in the last maybe day,” Watson said.

This is the first reported death of a child between the ages of 10-17 in the state. Matt Lara, a spokesperson for the state’s department of health told Kansas Capitol Bureau that they’re conducting an investigation into the case.

“KDHE and local public health officials are investigating the report of a recent death in a minor resulting from COVID-19 disease,” Lara said. “KDHE has reached out to the facilities that cared for the minor with a request for medical records. No other information will be released at this time to protect the identity of the decedent and the family.”

Meanwhile, state health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 clusters at schools. Data from the department showed there are now 72 active school outbreaks across the state, causing 537 cases and one hospitalization.