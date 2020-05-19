Kansas GOP congressman using malaria drug to ward off virus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas congressman who is also a doctor says he is taking the malaria drug that President Donald Trump has touted as a treatment for the coronavirus.

Republican Rep. Roger Marshall says he doesn’t COVID-19 but he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine to hold off the virus. A spokesman for Marshall, who is running for Senate, told The Kansas City Star on Tuesday that Marshall’s parents, siblings and wife also are taking the drug.

Trump said Monday that he’s taking the drug to protect himself from the coronavirus. Health officials have questioned the drug’s usefulness against COVID-19 and warned that it could cause significant side effects, including irregular heart rhythms and death.