Kansas governor gives Wednesday update on coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Director Lee Norman held a news conference to bring everyone up to speed on the recent COVID-19 cases and deaths.

KDHE announced at least 482 positive COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths as of 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Director Dr. Lee Norman updated the public on current coronavirus cases and the expected rates in Kansas, saying they expected around 400 cases by the end of March, which was a close estimate.

Governor Kelly reminded the public to continue social distancing and washing their hands.

“We are trying really hard to bend this curve, and we can’t do that if Kansans don’t stay at home,” Kelly said.

Watch Here: