Kansas governor, health department confirm 82 positive coronavirus cases, limit public gatherings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As in-state coronavirus cases climb, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday morning that she is limiting public gatherings in Kansas.

The governor’s new order follows national guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. Originally restricted to 50 people, Kelly said she will now limit public gatherings to 10 people to further control the spread of COVID-19.

“Confirmed positive cases are expected to tick upwards at a rapid pace over the next 10 days,” Kelly said.

Kansas is up to 82 positive coronavirus cases according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Kelly clarified that 89 out of 105 counties do not have a confirmed positive case.

Kelly said there is not yet a statewide shelter in place order, but stay at home orders will be issued on a county-by-county basis. She said she is working to provide a new framework to help counties determine if stay at home orders are warranted.

Kelly said Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas, Atchison, Donavan, Miami, Lyon and Leavenworth counties are under shelter in place orders.