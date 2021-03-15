Who can get COVID-19 vaccines as Kansas’ governor moves state to combined Phases 3 & 4

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas will move to Phases 3 and combine it with the groups eligible in Phase 4 of the state COVID-19 vaccine plan, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday.

Having Phases 3 and 4 combined, according to the governor, means Kansans aged 16 to 64 can get shots starting next Monday if they have following:

Serious medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, some of those conditions including cancer, Down Syndrome, some heart conditions and also pregnancy.

Other medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, some of those conditions including asthma, cystic fibrosis, liver disease, diabetes and neurological diseases like dementia.

Phases 3 and 4 also include critical infrastructure workers who do not work remotely. A sampling includes:

Agricultural and food workers

Workers performing in-person activities indoors

Utility workers

Logistics workers like truck transportation workers and couriers

Water and wastewater workers

Housing and finance workers

Information-technology workers

The governor said the state is combining Phases 3 and 4 because of positive trends locally in coronavirus numbers, as well as because of the news from President Joe Biden’s administration that they are increasing vaccine supplies to states. Biden also requested all Americans be eligible for vaccinations by May 1. Kelly believes all Kansans will be eligible with the new timeline for Kansas’ vaccine plan.

The announcement came at the Stormont Vail Events Center, which Stormont Vail Health has been using as a coronavirus vaccination clinic.

Click here to view more COVID-19 coverage at KSNT News’ coronavirus section.