TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has ordered state employees to work from home as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads.

“The decision to return to remote work was not made lightly,” Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, said in a news release. “We know that this is a necessary step to prevent COVID-19 infections.”

State employees will work at home through Oct. 4. Then, the state will reevaluate infection rates. Workers returned to state office buildings in June after months of remote work.