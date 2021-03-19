Kansas has given out nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas is nearing the million mark for vaccines administered in-state, according the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Friday.

The KDHE reported 967,877 Kansans got one or both of their shots, with 646,792 getting just the first dose and 320,985 getting the second. In total, 22.2% of Kansans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

The state updates these vaccines numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Click here to view the full vaccine data in real-time.