Kansas health department updates travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated its travel quarantine list Thursday.

Visitors and Kansans need to quarantine for 14 days if they have:

Attended any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

wear a mask. Traveled to Aruba August 27-September 10.

Traveled July 14 – August 27 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry into the United States, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Brazil.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

KDHE defined mass gatherings as any event on convening that brings together 500 people or more in a single room or space at the same time, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.

“We do not recommend attendance at any type of mass gathering event but recognize that some larger events may take appropriate precautions,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said in a news release. “If choosing to attend, people must practice social distancing and wear masks.”