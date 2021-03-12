Kansas health officials ask travelers from New York, New Jersey to quarantine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its travel quarantine list Friday to add two states: New Jersey and New York.
Anyone who travels back to Kansas from those states should quarantine for seven days with a negative COVID-19 test results or 10 days without, according to KDHE.
State health officials’ recommendations for travel quarantine as they stand include anyone in state who has:
- Traveled on or after March 12 to the states of New Jersey or New York, or to Palestine or Estonia.
- Traveled on or after Feb. 26 to the countries of Mayotte, Czechia, San Marino or Montenegro.
- Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance by six feet and wear a mask.
- Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.
