Kansas health officials ask travelers from New York, New Jersey to quarantine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its travel quarantine list Friday to add two states: New Jersey and New York.

Anyone who travels back to Kansas from those states should quarantine for seven days with a negative COVID-19 test results or 10 days without, according to KDHE.

State health officials’ recommendations for travel quarantine as they stand include anyone in state who has:

Traveled on or after March 12 to the states of New Jersey or New York, or to Palestine or Estonia.

Traveled on or after Feb. 26 to the countries of Mayotte, Czechia, San Marino or Montenegro.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance by six feet and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

