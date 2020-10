TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman is giving an update on coronavirus in the state Wednesday.

The news conference is expected to start at 4 p.m. Watch live in the video player below or click here.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Reno County Health Department reported 66,817 positive cases of coronavirus across the state. That number includes 53,081 recoveries and 802 deaths. KDHE reported 3,309 hospitalizations.