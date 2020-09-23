Kansas health secretary gives weekly coronavirus update

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will give his weekly update on coronavirus in the state.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Reno County Health Department reported 54,076 positive cases across the state. That number includes 42,397 recoveries and 617 deaths.

KDHE is currently monitoring 211 active clusters across the state. Sixty-six of those are at long-term care facilities. You can read the full list by clicking here and then clicking “Cluster Summary.”

