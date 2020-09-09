Kansas Health Secretary Norman to give update on coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman is holding his weekly coronavirus update.

As of Wednesday, 46,666 positive cases were reported across the state. That includes approximately 29,697 recoveries and 493 deaths.

Hours before the news conference, KDHE released a list of active clusters in the state. The state is currently monitoring 177 active clusters.

