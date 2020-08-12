Kansas health secretary, KU Medical Center doctor talk about coronavirus in the state

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman gave an update on coronavirus in the state on Wednesday.

He was joined by Dr. Chris Brown with the University of Kansas Medical Center to talk about his experience with the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time of the news conference, 31,890 positive cases were reported across the state. That includes 20,094 recoveries and 393 deaths. KSNT News is keeping track of the number of cases, deaths and recoveries across Kansas.

Dr. Norman said the state has seen an increase of 11 new clusters, making a total of 123 active clusters in Kansas. He said a majority of those are in long-term care facilities.

Tuesday, the Big 12 officially announced it will have football and other fall sports this season. Dr. Norman said by definition those are large gatherings. He said large gatherings will put spectators, players and coaches at risk for getting the coronavirus.

He added that it isn’t practical to quarantine everyone who goes to a game and hopes people “use control measures as they can.”

You can watch the full news conference below.