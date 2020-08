TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman gave his weekly update on coronavirus in the state.

As of Wednesday afternoon, over 39,000 positive cases were reported across the state. That includes 25,261 recoveries and 441 deaths.

Dr. Norman presented a graph titled, “Kansas COVID-19 Daily Cases by Symptom Onset Date.”

You can watch the full news conference below.