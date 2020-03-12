Kansas high school basketball games still on this week

(KSNT) – Despite fans being banned from the NCAA Basketball Tournament games and the Big 12 Conference Tournament games, fans will still be in the stands for high school basketball tournaments across the state.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association put out information this week for everyone attending. Officials said if a player, coach or fan feels sick, to stay home and to avoid close contact with people that are sick.

The association has been in contact with the state departments of education and health for weeks discussing how to handle the situation.

“Our fans are here, our kids are here. They want to have a good experience, and we’re hoping we’ll be able to do that,” Cheryl Gleason of KSHSAA said. “As the tournament proceeds for the next three days, we are actively monitoring, the sights that are hosting are doing an outstanding job of hygiene, of wiping things down and doing the best they can, given the situation.”

Officials said the safety of everyone at a tournament is the top priority. Right now, all state championships scheduled through the weekend are on track.