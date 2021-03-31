Kansas House registers opposition to mask mandates as variant cases emerge

A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas House have formally registered their opposition to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan for encouraging counties to keep mask mandates in place.

The did it as a potentially more infectious strain of coronavirus becomes more widespread in the state.

The House on Tuesday voted 84-39 for a resolution telling legislative leaders to use their power under a new law to revoke any order from Kelly for a statewide mask policy.

Kelly has said she will issue such an order Thursday, though counties will be able to opt out.

Meanwhile, Shawnee County confirmed its first three cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom.