Kansas House, Senate pass bill limiting governor’s executive powers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Both sides of the Kansas legislative branch have passed a bill to limit Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive powers Friday morning.
Over 22 hours into the one day Kansas legislative wrap-up session, the Senate passed the bill to the House to vote. Around 8 a.m. the House passed the bill in a 76 to 34 vote. This would prevent the governor from proclaiming another coronavirus emergency declaration without checks in place from the state finance council.
The bill is declared passed in the House #ksleg— James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) May 22, 2020
The Senate substitute for HB 2054 would create and amend the law and make appropriations regarding the governmental response to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas.
You can find the 25-page brief here. Here are some key takeaways:
- Bill limits the governor’s emergency powers by making her apply to the state finance council to proclaim any new coronavirus-related emergencies. Six yes votes from the council would be required.
- County commissions could make health orders that are less strict than statewide orders if local health officials determine them not necessary to protect the health and safety of the county.
- Bill limits the governor’s ability to close businesses or commercial activity to only 15 days. The state finance council can approve for an additional 30 days.
- Bill lessens penalties for defying orders from a misdemeanor to a civil penalty.
- Bill makes businesses not liable for COVID-19 claims if the business was following “federal or state statute, regulation, or executive order passed or issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
- The liability protection would be retroactive to March 12.