Kansas House, Senate pass bill limiting governor’s executive powers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Both sides of the Kansas legislative branch have passed a bill to limit Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive powers Friday morning.

Over 22 hours into the one day Kansas legislative wrap-up session, the Senate passed the bill to the House to vote. Around 8 a.m. the House passed the bill in a 76 to 34 vote. This would prevent the governor from proclaiming another coronavirus emergency declaration without checks in place from the state finance council.

The bill is declared passed in the House #ksleg — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) May 22, 2020

The Senate substitute for HB 2054 would create and amend the law and make appropriations regarding the governmental response to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas.

You can find the 25-page brief here. Here are some key takeaways: