Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex announces first coronavirus case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A staff member at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex has tested positive for coronavirus, Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced Wednesday.

Zmuda said the staff member is a woman in her 20s.

This is the fourth KDOC facility with a confirmed case, according to Zmuda.

“Corrections is essential work during this pandemic and always,” Zmuda said. “We remain committed to collaborating with KDHE to ensure that we are doing everything we can to keep our staff and residents safe and healthy during this time.”

Zmuda said the KDOC is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and implemented the following steps: