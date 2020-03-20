Kansas lawmakers pass transportation plan seen as stimulus during coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators approved a new, 10-year transportation program.

Many lawmakers see the transportation bill approved Thursday as a much-needed, $10 billion stimulus to counter the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican-controlled Legislature made promising funding for highway, road and bridge improvements a priority as it tackled measures for addressing COVID-19 and pushed to finish a $19.9 billion annual budget to keep state government operating after June.

Lawmakers planned to finish what they considered their most pressing work before taking an early and unusually long spring break. The transportation plan had broad bipartisan support in both chambers.