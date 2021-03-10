Kansas looks forward to third phase

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top health official says the state could finish vaccinating seniors and essential workers and move on to the next phase of coronavirus vaccinations in the next month.

Dr. Lee Norman said Tuesday that the state could reach the third phase in four weeks or sooner.

The next phase includes people aged 16 to 64 with medical conditions that put them at severe risk if they are infected with COVID-19, including cancer and Type 2 diabetes, as well as workers in critical industries such as information technology and government.

He says some rural communities already have finished vaccinating people in the current phase, which includes those over age 65 and critical workers including firefighters, law enforcement and teachers.