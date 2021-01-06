Kansas medical experts warn of winter weather impact on COVID-19 spread

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As Kansas begins to experience colder temperatures moving into the winter months, medical experts say the weather could increase coronavirus spread.

According to Dr. Steven Stites, pulmonologist and Chief Medical Officer at the University of Kansas Health System, winter weather conditions have the potential to make people more vulnerable to contracting viruses. Stites said it’s important to remain vigilant as the state begins to experience dry, cold temperatures.

“Your airways can change temperature subtly, or your nose, or your mouth, or your oral cavity, and that can change how your body’s defenses react to certain viruses,” he said.

Stites explained that viruses like influenza and rhinovirus, tend to have a seasonal preponderance, and that while the impact of colder weather on coronavirus is still being studied, it’s likely that extreme temperatures could have a similar impact.

Some studies show low humidity levels in winter could increase the potential for infection. A review published in the Annual Review of Virology, looks into seasonal impact on respiratory infections. The review concludes that a relative humidity of 40-60%, which is usually experienced in fall and spring, could be ideal for respiratory health compared to the lower levels of humidity, experienced in fall and spring.

Dr. Stites said, while people may tend to spend more time indoors as it gets colder outside, he warned that indoor areas can be just as dangerous.

“There’s not a lot of air movement inside a room, or a building, or a house, as compare to being outside,” he said. “And, as a result, the secretions that you breathe out, what we call your breath cloud, tend to hang out longer in the air suspended, and so it’s easier for people to get infected.”

Stites said some ways that people can stay safe in winter temperatures is by adhering to safety precautions, such as social distancing, wearing face coverings, and proper hygiene. He also said that it’s important to make sure lungs are healthy by not smoking, and to continue taking prescribed medications for people with medical conditions related to respiratory health, like asthma.