Kansas plan eliminates most coronavirus restrictions by June

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly plans to lift the statewide stay at home order Monday, meaning most restrictions surrounding the coronavirus in Kansas could be lifted by June.

While certain businesses will not be able to open Monday, many will as long as the county they operate in allows it and they can keep six feet between consumers.

Other businesses will have to wait to open, as part of a phase-in approach with the following tentative dates:

May 18

Bars & Nightclubs

State-Owned Casinos

Fitness Centers & Gyms

Barber Shops & Salons

Swimming Pools

Organized Sports

Theaters & Museums

Community Centers

June 1

Large Entertainment Venues

Fairs/Carnivals/Parades

Summer Camps

Mass gathering limits will be relaxed based on the same phased approach:

May 4 – Up to 10 people

May 18 or later – Up to 30 people

June 1 or later – Up to 90 people

June 15 or later – Most restrictions lifted

When businesses do reopen, they must adhere to the following mass gathering limits in areas where social distancing is difficult, like entrances, lobbies and breakrooms.

Counties will start releasing their plans, which will supersede the governor’s plans, in the next few days.

The state said social distancing should not stop. She also recommended people wear cloth masks in public and encouraged people to work from home, if at all possible.

You can read the full plan below or at https://covid.ks.gov/.