Kansas ranked 10th worst state for coronavirus spread

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Forbes magazine ranked Kansas as the tenth worst state for coronavirus spread.

The magazine attributes the spread to “largely unenforced statewide mask mandate.”

New coronavirus cases per million, Nov. 13, 2020

Although Governor Laura Kelly has met with top lawmakers in the Kansas Legislature to encourage stricter mask-wearing protocols, most counties in the sunflower state have opted out of a mandate.

“We are experiencing a huge number of outbreaks more so in our rural communities now than before, we have got to do something,” Kelly said.

Kansas has seen an additional 4,000 cases in just the past two weeks as the U.S. now has more than 11 million cases.

The coronavirus has now killed more than 246,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

While Moderna said Monday its new vaccine trials provide strong protection, a dash of hope against the grim backdrop of coronavirus surges in the U.S. and around the world, it may be months before they are available to the public.

Forbes listed the top ten most dangerous states below: