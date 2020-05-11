Kansas receives 100,000 surgical masks from Taiwan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A shipment of 100,000 surgical masks donated by Taiwan to support frontline medical workers arrived in Kansas Monday.

The news came from Jerry Chang, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural in Denver, which represents Taiwan’s interest in this region. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management will soon be distributing them to hospitals and healthcare facilities.



“We wish to tell Kansans that Taiwan is together with them in this pandemic,” Chang said.

Taiwan’s response to the coronavirus has been widely reported as one of the best models globally. It is one of a few countries where all schools and most businesses remain open. Even their professional baseball games have resumed playing with up to 1,000 audience, the first to open to fans in the world.



With a population of 23 million people, Taiwan’s incidence rate per capita and fatality rate are among the lowest in the world. As of May 11, Taiwan has recorded just 440 positive cases and 7 deaths.



