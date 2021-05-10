Kansas reduces travel restrictions to certain Colorado counties

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state has asked Kansans to quarantine if they have visited certain Colorado counties. Last week, Kansas asked residents to quarantine if they had traveled anywhere in Colorado.

Anyone who traveled to the following Colorado counties on or after May 6 is supposed to quarantine unless they have been fully vaccinated for coronavirus or been diagnosed with the disease during the last six months: Adams, Arapahoe, Archuleta, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Crowley, City and County of Denver, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Jefferson, Lake, Larimer, Park, Phillips, Pueblo, Rio Blanco, San Juan, Teller and Weld.

“We recognize that adding Colorado to the quarantine list presented challenges to those living in the border communities,” said Dr. Lee Norman, state health secretary. “As such, we looked at all of the Colorado counties individually and added those core counties that were 3x higher than the rate of Kansas.”

The state asks people to quarantine for seven days with a negative test or 10 days without a test.

People are also expected to quarantine if they have: