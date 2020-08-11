Kansas removes Florida from travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has amended its travel quarantine list, removing the state of Florida and adding attendance at mass gatherings greater than 500 people.

This list is effective for all persons returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates. The state will review/update this list every two weeks. A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Traveled to/from Florida between June 29 – August 11.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

Attended/traveled to mass gathering events of 500 people or greater on or after August 11.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

Anyone subject to a travel-related quarantine for a state or country previously on the travel-related quarantine list must complete their 14-day quarantine period.

Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas. People from these locations may still travel through Kansas. If this is done, KDHE recommends limited stops, wearing a mask at rest stops or when getting gas and being 6 feet from others when doing so. If the destination is Kansas, they would be required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

