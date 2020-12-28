Kansas reports 6,373 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Health officials in Kansas say the number of positive coronavirus test results has gone up by 6,373 cases in the past four days.

It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 216,062. There were 41 new deaths reported and 144 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, but it did not release one on Christmas Day. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 769,751 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus.