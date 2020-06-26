Kansas sees 64 percent jump in daily new cases in two weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state is recording a 64 percent increase in daily new cases from two weeks ago. Right now, the state is averaging 155 new cases a day. That’s up from an average of 94 new cases two weeks ago.

The numbers come as the country sees an alarming resurgence of coronavirus infections. Kansas saw an average 277 new daily cases on May 10, at the height of the outbreak. The state is seeing an average of two deaths per day. Health leaders say 264 Kansans have died from the coronavirus.