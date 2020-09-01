Kansas State requiring campus access checkpoints through new symptom checker

MANHATTAN. Kan. (KSNT) – A new coronavirus symptom checker, promoting students to answer four survey questions, will determine whether or not they will have access to campus facilities.

Kansas State University rolled out its new coronavirus symptom-checking app Tuesday to help monitor the potential spread of the virus on campus, according to a news release. The app can be found through the myLafene+ patient portal and prompts students with questions about potential contact with the virus. The students status at the end of the questionnaire will then determine whether or not they can access campus.

Students will either be cleared to participate in in-person classes or receive a quarantine badge limiting their access. If a student receives a quarantine badge, they will then be sent a separate survey later in the day.

K-State will send out a link to the survey for students to take each day through email or text. For more information, click here.