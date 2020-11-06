Kansas State University scales back commencement plans due to coronavirus surge

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Due to a current and projected surge in statewide coronavirus cases, Kansas State University is streamlining commencement ceremonies planned for Nov. 20-22.

In a statement on their website, the university said the new plan calls for no speeches or processionals.

The new plan calls for no speeches or processionals, but students will still have their name called in an on-stage recognition, and a photo opportunity in regalia with a diploma cover. Family members and friends will be invited to attend virtually, as the university does not want to promote travel during an expanding pandemic. Previous plans included short commencement addresses and allowed each student to have two guests. Kansas State University

The university has made plans to provide physical distancing during the ceremonies and follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We understand the importance of these ceremonies to our graduates, faculty and staff,” said Richard B. Myers, president of the university. “However, given the recent surge in cases and the consequent strain on medical resources throughout the state, we must take every precaution with these events. We know these changes will cause disappointment, but our first priority is the safety of the K-State family and our host communities.”

