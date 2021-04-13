Kansas to pause Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Secretary Lee Norman has announced that Kansas will follow the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Drug Administrations guidelines and pause the use of the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There are reports of six recipients in the United States who developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination. No known cases have been reported in Kansas to date.

In a tweet early Tuesday morning, the Riley County Health Department announced they have not had any problems with the J & J vaccine.

“To the best of our knowledge, no one who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine from Riley County Health Department has had any issues with blood clots or other serious side effects. We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance as issued by KDHE and the federal government. We currently do not have any clinics scheduled in which the J & J vaccine will be administered as a majority of the vaccines that we have been issued are Moderna.” Riley County Health Department

“Just as important as getting vaccines into arms — is making sure those vaccines are safe,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While this appears to have affected six people in the nearly seven million doses administered, out of an abundance of caution, Kansas will suspend Johnson and Johnson until the CDC and FDA clear it for use again. In the meantime, we anticipate our shipments of Pfizer and Moderna to continue and we will build on the one-third of Kansans who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

As of April 12, more than 6.8M doses of Johnson & Johnson doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the U.S.