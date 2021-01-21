Kansas to see ‘small uptick’ with change in administrations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top health official in Kansas has told lawmakers that the state will likely see a only a small uptick in the immediate supply of the COVID-19 vaccine with the change in presidential administrations.

Dr. Lee Norman, head of the state health department, said Tuesday the state will likely get a 1% or 2% increase in its vaccine supply in the short run.

Health officials reported Wednesday that about 3.8% of the state’s population have gotten the vaccine to date.

Kansas added another 3,590 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, pushing the state’s tally to 263,412 since since the start of the pandemic. It reported 50 more deaths, bringing the total to 3,575.