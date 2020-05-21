KANSAS TOWN HALL: State federal lawmakers discuss coronavirus response

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We know there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and you still have questions you want answered.

That’s why we’re teaming up with our sister stations in Kansas City and Wichita to host a statewide town hall meeting with all six of our state’s federal lawmakers:

Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas)

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas)

Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kansas)

Rep. Steve Watkins (R-Kansas)

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas)

Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas)

The coronavirus town hall airs live at 7 p.m. Thursday on KSNT.

You can also watch live online in the video player below, or click here.