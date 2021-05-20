Kansas updates travel quarantine list to include Maine, Costa Rica

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you have not been fully vaccinated or diagnosed with coronavirus in the last six months, Kansas officials are asking you to quarantine for up to 10 days if you have traveled to any of the following locations:

on or after May 20 to Maine.

on or after May 20 to the Colorado counties of Alamosa, Baca, Costilla, Dolores, Mesa, Mineral, Otero, Prowers, Rio Grande, Saguache, Sedgwick or Yuma.

on or after May 20 to the countries of Costa Rica, French Guiana, Georgia, Lithuania or the Netherlands.

on or after May 6 to the Colorado counties of Adams, Arapahoe, Archuleta, Conejos, Crowley, Douglas, El Paso, Elbert, Fremont, Huerfano, Jefferson, Larimer or Pueblo.

on or after May 6 to the countries of Cabo Verde, India, Maldives or Seychelles.

on or after April 22 to Minnesota or the countries of Argentina, Bahrain or Sweden.

on or after April 8 to the country of Uruguay.

between April 8 and May 20 to Pennsylvania.

between May 6 and May 20 to the Colorado counties of Bent, City and County of Denver, Chaffee, Lake, Park, Phillips, Rio Blanco or San Juan.

between April 22 and May 20 to Croatia, Cyprus or Turkey.

between March 26 and May 20 to Delaware, Michigan or Rhode Island.

between March 12 and May 20 to the State of Palestine.

The travel quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on Day 8 and Day 11, respectively.

Those who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine if they received all doses of the vaccine two or more weeks ago and have remained asymptomatic since the travel

Additionally, people with previous COVID-19 disease are not required to quarantine following travel if they meet all of the following criteria:

Have evidence of a previous infection supported by a positive PCR or antigen test

Are within 6 months following infection

Have remained asymptomatic since the travel

The state asks people to quarantine if they visit locations with rates of infection that are three times higher than Kansas.