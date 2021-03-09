Kansas vaccine numbers increase while COVID-19 cases drop

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials say the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the state while vaccination efforts are expanding.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 590 new cases between Friday and Monday, raising the state’s total since the pandemic began to 296,451.

Four news deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 4,816. About 16% of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since vaccinations began.

More than 698,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Monday. Of those, nearly 233,000 have received second doses.