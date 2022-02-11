TOPEKA (KSNT) – An autopsy report for Jackie Evans revealed the 68-year-old Effingham woman died of “anaphylaxis due to COVID-19 vaccination” after receiving a vaccination on March 23, 2021.

KSNT obtained a copy of the autopsy report that confirmed the cause of death.

Evans, from Atchison County, received a coronavirus vaccine at a facility in Jefferson County. Evans received her shot the day before her death in Ozawkie at the Keystone Early Learning Center. According to state health officials, during the waiting period following the vaccine, Evans experienced anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction. Evans was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital.

The autopsy reports state that Evans began experiencing “severe respiratory distress” after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. According to the report, Evans had a history of “allergic disorder” and reactive airway disease that was not asthma. The report stated Evans was hypertensive with mild coronary atherosclerosis.

The report states Evans had a previous anaphylactic reaction to albuterol.

According to the coroner, Evans began experiencing an allergic reaction 15 to 20 minutes after receiving the vaccine. Emergency Medical Services were called and determined Evans was suffering from severe respiratory distress. The report states she was intubated and taken to Stormont Vail Hospital. Evans died the next day at 11:55 a.m.