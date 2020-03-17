KCMO, Jackson County, Johnson County, KCK and Wyandotte County close bars and restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Bars, restaurants and more in the immediate Kansas City metro are being asked to close, with some minor exceptions, for the next 15 days.

Leaders in Kansas City, Missouri; Jackson County; Johnson County, Kansas and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas have agreed to the closures.

It will affect restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theaters in those four areas, effective just after midnight March 17 for 15 days.

There is an exception for delivery, pickup and drive-thru services.

The four jurisdictions will reevaluate on April 1.

“These decisions have not been made lightly, but this is a public health emergency,” Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said in a statement.

“No matter what side of the state line we’re on, we all have shared interests and a patchwork of closures and restrictions is not the best way forward for consistency and clarity. I know that because of this regional collaboration we will save lives.”

All four areas have also banned public gatherings of more than 10 people, as of Monday. There are exceptions for government and judicial functions, health care facilities, private businesses, religious and faith-based activities, weddings and funerals.