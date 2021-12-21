KDHE: 1 in 6 Kansans have had coronavirus

KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas has now surpassed the half-million mark when it comes to the number of residents who have had the coronavirus.

On Dec. 20 the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported the state had 500,448 cases. There are 2.913 million people who live in Kansas.

Roughly, one in six Kansas residents has had the virus.

Five days ago the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced that the state Health and Environmental Laboratories has found the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in one Kansas resident.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says COVID-19 is to blame for seven more Kansas deaths since Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,916. In the past week, the KDHE has reported 41 deaths due to coronavirus, down from 132 deaths reported in the previous week.

Hospitalizations are also down slightly with 57 hospitalizations since Friday. Over the past week, the KDHE reported 287 hospitalizations due to COVID, down from 316 the week before.