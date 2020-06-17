KDHE adds 3 states to quarantine list, removes others

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its updated travel quarantine list on Wednesday.

Three states were added to the list: Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas.

Six states were also removed from the list: Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

KDHE said this is effective for people returning June 17 and moving forward.

People in Kansas need to quarantine for 14 days if they’ve traveled to:

Maryland on or after May 12.

Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas on or after June 17.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel on or after March 15.

Others needing to continue quarantining: