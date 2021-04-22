KDHE amends travel quarantine list; Minnesota, Aruba on the list to quarantine

An arriving passenger wearing a face shield, left, collects her luggage in the baggage claim area of LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in New York. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. The “travel advisory” affects three adjacent Northeastern states that managed to check the spread of the virus this spring as New York City became a hot spot. Travelers from mostly southern and southwestern states including Florida, Texas Arizona and Utah will be affected starting Thursday. The two-week quarantine will last two weeks from the time of last contact within the identified state. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – While the state of Connecticut and countries San Marino, Estonia and Jordan have all been removed from the quarantine list others have been added as the pandemic continues despite the fact that hundreds of millions have been inoculated.

Minnesota and the countries of Argentina, Aruba, Bahrain, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Sweden and Turkey have all been put on the list of places that travelers should quarantine upon returning to Kansas.

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Traveled on or after April 22 to Minnesota or the countries of Argentina, Aruba, Bahrain, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Sweden and Turkey.

Traveled on or after April 8 to Pennsylvania or the countries of Andorra, Bermuda, Curacao, Poland, Serbia or Uruguay.

Traveled on or after March 26 to Delaware, Michigan or Rhode Island or the country of Hungary.

Traveled on or after March 12 to New Jersey or New York or the country of State of Palestine.

Traveled between April 8 – April 22 to Connecticut.

Traveled between March 26 – April 22 to Jordan.

Traveled between March 12 – April 22 to Estonia.

Traveled between Feb. 26 – April 22 to San Marino.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The travel quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on Day 8 and Day 11, respectively. Further information on quarantine periods can be found on KDHE’s website. Kansas Department of Health

If you have been fully vaccinated you are not required to quarantine following travel, if you adhere to the following criteria: