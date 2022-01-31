TOPEKA (KSNT) – New mass COVID-19 testing sites are being opened and several outdoor locations are being closed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

According to a press release from the KDHE on Monday, new COVID-19 testing sites will be opened in Garden City and Emporia while outdoor testing sites in Topeka, Manhattan and Lawrence are set to be replaced with new indoor locations to limit weather-related site closures.

The following new COVID-19 testing sites will be opened:

Finney County Fairgrounds in Garden City, 409 Lake Ave., 67846 Hours: Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Opens: Open now.

Clint Bowyer Community Center in Emporia, 2700 W U.S. Hwy 50, 66801 Hours: Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Opens: Feb. 1

Southwest Publishing in Topeka, 4000 SE Adams St. Suite 2, 66609 Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Opens: Feb. 1

Anderson Ave. & Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan, 3019 Anderson Ave., 66503 Hours: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Opens: Feb. 2

Former Payless in Lawrence, 1540 Wakarusa Dr., 66047 Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Opens: Feb. 2



The following outdoor COVID-19 testing sites will be closed:

Walmart California Ave. in Topeka, 2630 SE California Ave., 66605 Closes: Feb. 1

Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, 100 Manhattan Town Center, 66502 Closes: Feb. 2

Walmart Iowa St. in Lawrence, 3300 Iowa St., 66046 Closes: Feb. 2



You can also find alternate free testing sites with updated hours and availability here. At-home COVID-19 rapid tests are now available for free here or by calling 1-800-232-0233. All households are eligible to order 4 free at-home tests through the federal government, which should arrive in 7-12 days.