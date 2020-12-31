KDHE debuts new mobile COVID-19 testing sites

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) debuted one of their new mobile coronavirus testing units at the Kansas State Capitol on Wednesday. The state bought two and will be using it to make tests more accessible to communities that need it most.

“This significantly reduces the time between sample collection and reporting, particularly for rural areas that don’t have access to labs nearby,” said KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman.

The mobile testing sites are created to simulate a laboratory, and are equipped with materials to conduct PCR tests, which detect the virus’ genetic material using nasal swabs, and antigen tests, which are rapid diagnostic tests used to detect specific proteins on the surface of the virus.

Mobile Laboratory presented at the Kansas State Capitol by KDHE in collaboration with MRI Glob

Inside KDHE’s mobile testing laboratory, equipped with gear to conduct PCR tests on site.

Equipment used to analyze PCR tests.

Vials used to conduct PCR tests

As the state continues to face an increasing amount of coronavirus cases, Dr. Norman said that the testing sites will help with the state’s testing efforts, and increase access to tests for communities that are struggling.

“We are looking forward to deploying these units across the state to locations with testing needs,” he said.

Dr. Norman said the vans will eventually be used for vaccine distribution as well.