KDHE expands Travel Quarantine List, adds vaccine options for Kansans

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Vaccine and testing sites along the Kansas turnpike are making it easier for Kansans and travelers to protect themselves against COVID.

“If that means taking the testing van and the shot trailer to where the people are, and are on the roads, then that’s what we will do,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said.

This option is to help protect Kansans against the highly contagious Delta variant, which is spreading rapidly across the state. KDHE said it’s now seeing more deaths and positive COVID cases than what was seen in August 2020.

“We added almost three thousand new cases today that were from the last two days and we added more deaths in. So it’s not gone and it’s not forgotten,” Dr. Norman said.

One Kansan who was on the fence about getting the vaccine decided to finally get the shot because of the convenience that comes with the new KTA testing sites.

“I’m generally a pretty busy fellow and it just seemed really easy,” Brady Pollington said. “I was surprised when I got here that it was absolutely seamless.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also announced that anyone who is unvaccinated and travels to Louisiana must quarantine for seven days and test negative for COVID. Getting tested along the Kansas turnpike might be a good answer for those who travel often.

“For people who are busy like myself, this was a great experience,” Pollington said.

Health officials are also urging people to wear a mask and social distance in large group settings. For a list of testing sites across Kansas click here. For those who still need to get vaccinated and want to find a convenient location, click here.