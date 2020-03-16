KDHE: Kansas coronavirus cases now at 11

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In a press conference on Monday, Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman gave updates about the coronavirus in Kansas.

Dr. Norman said there are three new cases in Kansas, bringing the state total to 11. He said those three people came into contact with a person in Johnson County who is positive for the virus. They all went to an event together.

Here are the latest numbers broken down:

8 cases in Johnson County

1 in Wyandotte County

1 in Butler County

1 in Franklin County

Governor Kelly urged everyone in the state to follow CDC guidelines and avoid crowds.