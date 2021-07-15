KDHE offering more vaccine, testing clinics statewide

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the Delta variant increasing across the state, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is offering vaccine and testing clinics statewide over the next few weeks.
- Bourbon County
- Thursday, July 15, 2021
- What: SEK Multi-County Health Department, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 2102 S Huntington Blvd, Fort Scott, KS 66701
- Hours: 8:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m.
- Crawford County
- Friday, July 16, 2021
- What: Crawford County, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Where: 1901 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS
- Hours: 9:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m.
- Douglas County
- Thursday, July 22, 2021
- What: Lawrence Mobile Clinic, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 23rd and Ousdahl, Lawrence, KS
- Hours: 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Reno County
- Wednesday, July 21, 2021
- What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccination Clinic
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 700 N Walnut St Hutchinson, KS 67501
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Riley County
- Friday, July 23, 2021
- What: Red Bud Trailer Park, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan, KS 66502
- Hours: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Shawnee County
- Saturday, July 17, 2021
- What: Community Event / Salvation Army, Vaccination Clinic
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Where: 1320 SE 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66607
- Hours: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 17, 2021
- What: Our Lady of Guadalupe Fiesta Mexicana, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 201 NE Chandler, Topeka, KS 66616
- Hours: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 20, 2021
- What: Grace Point, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 5400 SW Huntoon St, Topeka, KS 66604
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 17, 2021
- Sedgwick County
- Monday, July 19, 2021
- What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 2130 E 21st Street, Wichita KS
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 20, 2021
- What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 1130 South Broadway Street, Wichita, KS
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Monday, July 19, 2021
The health department said additional vaccine and testing events may be happening across the state and to check with your local health department for events that may not be listed. You can also find more locations here.