KDHE offering more vaccine, testing clinics statewide

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Wabaunsee County 4-H members are making final preparations for the upcoming county fair running July 23-27 at the Wabaunsee County Fairgrounds in Alma.

Kaylee Lukert, Wabaunsee County 4-H Council President, and Jalyn Davis, Wabaunsee County 4-H Ambassadors Secretary, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about their experiences in 4-H and share what's new for 2021.