KDHE releases chart of expected vaccine availability

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released a chart of expected vaccine availability status on Wednesday.

Governor Laura Kelly is expected to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Watch live in the video player below or click here.

According to the chart, the first group of people receiving a “very limited availability” of the vaccine includes healthcare personnel, long term care facility staff and residents, and EMS/frontline public health workers.

Here's the latest plan for getting the coronavirus vaccine to people in Kansas #ksleg pic.twitter.com/VjRSkWkXw9 — Alec Gartner (@AlecKSNT) December 16, 2020

Then in late winter, the next group of limited availability includes first responders, some public-facing workers in essential/critical infrastructure, teachers and other childcare workers, and people at risk for adverse health consequences.

In the spring, an increased availability will be available to all other adults. And in the summer, the vaccine will be “generally available to” kids.