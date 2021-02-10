KDHE reporting 252 active coronavirus clusters across state of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 252 active coronavirus clusters across the state as of Wednesday, Feb. 10. That is a drop of 20 active clusters from just seven days ago.

There are eight clusters in the last 14 days within the KSNT viewing area:

Corrections:

  • Shawnee County Jail, Shawnee County, Feb. 4
  • Topeka Correctional Facility, Shawnee County, Feb. 6

Long Term Care Facility:

  • St. Mary’s Manor, Pottawatomie, Feb. 8
  • Emporia Presbyterian Manor, Lyon County, Feb. 5
  • Life Care Center of Burlington, Coffey County, Feb. 5

Private Business:

  • Frito Lay, Shawnee County, Feb. 5
  • Goodyear, Shawnee County, Feb. 6
  • Northrop Grumman, Shawnee County, Feb. 4

You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.

