KDHE reporting 252 active coronavirus clusters across state of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 252 active coronavirus clusters across the state as of Wednesday, Feb. 10. That is a drop of 20 active clusters from just seven days ago.

There are eight clusters in the last 14 days within the KSNT viewing area:

Corrections:

Shawnee County Jail, Shawnee County, Feb. 4

Topeka Correctional Facility, Shawnee County, Feb. 6

Long Term Care Facility:

St. Mary’s Manor, Pottawatomie, Feb. 8

Emporia Presbyterian Manor, Lyon County, Feb. 5

Life Care Center of Burlington, Coffey County, Feb. 5

Private Business:

Frito Lay, Shawnee County, Feb. 5

Goodyear, Shawnee County, Feb. 6

Northrop Grumman, Shawnee County, Feb. 4

You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.