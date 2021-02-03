KDHE reporting 272 active coronavirus clusters across state of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 272 active coronavirus clusters across the state as of Wednesday, Feb. 3. That is a drop of 39 active clusters from just four days ago.

Four of the active clusters are in KSNT’s viewing area.

There are eight clusters in the last 14 days within the KSNT viewing area:

Corrections:

Shawnee County Jail, Shawnee County, Jan. 28

Topeka Correctional Facility, Shawnee County, Jan. 29

Long Term Care Facility:

Aldersgate Village, Shawnee County, Jan. 27

Big Lakes Developmental Center, Riley County, Jan. 21

Emporia Presbyterian Manor, Lyon COunty, Jan. 29

Private Business:

Frito Lay, Shawnee County, Jan. 31

Goodyear, Shawnee County, Jan. 27

Jazzercize Gym, Shawnee County, Jan. 23

You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.