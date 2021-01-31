KDHE reporting 301 active coronavirus clusters across state, four in viewing area

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 301 active coronavirus clusters across the state as of Sunday, Jan. 31. Four of the active clusters are in KSNT’s viewing area.

Areas with clusters within the last 14 days within the KSNT viewing area:

Corrections:

Shawnee County Jail – 16 cases – Last onset date: Jan. 18

Topeka Correctional Facility – 126 cases – Last onset date: Jan. 25

Long Term Care Facility:

Aldersgate Village – 11 cases – Last onset date: Jan. 22

Private Business:

Frito Lay – 6 cases – Last onset date: Jan. 23

You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.