KDHE reporting 341 active coronavirus clusters across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 341 active coronavirus clusters across the state as of Wednesday, Jan. 13, a drop in 32 clusters from seven days ago.

The 341 active clusters resulted in 15,035 cases, 526 hospitalizations and 538 deaths.

Areas with clusters within the last 14 days in the KSNT viewing area included

Long Term Care Facility Homestead of Auburn, Shawnee County Kelly House of Topeka, Shawnee County McCrite Plaza, Shawnee County, Dec. 2020 Rossville Health Care and Rehab, Shawnee County Rossville Health Care and Rehab, December 2020, Shawnee County Home of the Flint Hills, Pottawatomie County Alma Manor Nursing Home, Wabaunsee County

Corrections / Jail Topeka Correctional Facility, Shawnee County



Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 1,670 clusters in Kansas, which resulted in 33,403 coronavirus cases, 1,563 hospitalizations and 1,530 deaths.

Long term care facilities have had 590 clusters in Kansas, resulting in 12,561 cases, 1,010 hospitalizations and 1,408 deaths. No other category has been harder hit.

Although meatpacking has experienced 27 clusters in Kansas, resulting in 3,932 cases, only 24 deaths are linked to meatpacking.

Corrections in the state of Kansas has seen 44 clusters since the start of the pandemic, with 6,332 cases. Forty-one had had to be hospitalized, resulting in 15 deaths.

You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.